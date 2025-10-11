Neighbor Told Them To Move Their Car From The Front Of His House, But They Said They’d Move It When They Were Ready

I know people like the guy in this story…

I’m talking about people who get angry when other folks park their cars in front of their houses…

On public streets…

On public property.

Yeah, it’s pretty weird!

And that brings us to today’s story!

Read on and see if you think this Reddit user acted like a jerk to their neighbor.

AITA for parking in front of the neighbour’s house? “When I came home from work yesterday someone had parked in front of my house, so I parked in front of an empty house down the road that no one lives in.

Come on, man…

The guy who owns the house and who is renovating it came to my house this morning and told me I had to move my car because it’s parked in front of his house and he wants to park there. I told him I only parked there as someone was (and is still currently) parked outside my house so I have nowhere else to park. He got aggressive and said he would get my car towed if I didn’t move it.

Not gonna happen!

I told him I would move it when I was ready to leave as it is not illegal to park on the street as we don’t own the road in front of our houses. I know it’s annoying if someone parks in front your home but I have a skip on my driveway and someone else is parked in front of my house. An hour later I moved my car as I was going out. I’ve come back home and he hasn’t even parked in the spot he was so desperate to get and is instead still parked in front of someone else’s house.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

Some people understand the concept of public street parking these days.

