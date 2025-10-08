Neighbor’s Kids Keep Using His Driveway As A Playground, But When He Tried Talking To The Mom, Her Response Was Infuriating

In a perfect world, just talking to your neighbor would solve all the issues. But that’s not how it always goes, is it?

In today’s story, a man politely asked a mom to keep her kids away from playing in his driveway, but she believes it’s a public space.

What would you do in a similar situation?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling a neighbor to keep her kids out of my driveway? So I live in a townhome neighborhood. There are like 3 different HOA’s around here and then some duplexes that aren’t in one. My wife and I just have a tiny 1 car driveway and usually her car is parked there. For the past 4 days I’ve seen these kids riding their bikes and scooters through my porch and down my driveway, weaving around her car. This has happened before with other kids and one actually messed up her car in the past, so now I’m pretty sensitive about it.

He has good reason not to want them playing there.

We work hard to pay for that car and I don’t wanna deal with more damage. Anyway, today I was home, long day, sitting at my desk and my door/driveway camera goes off. Look at it and sure enough, it’s them again, while their mom is just strolling down the sidewalk like it’s nothing. I ended up walking the loop around the neighborhood a few times until I came across them in someone else’s driveway. I politely told the mom “hey, can you keep your kids out of my driveway, we’ve had damage happen before.”

She took it personally.

I even said I don’t care when no car is parked there, but if there is then yeah, please don’t. She instantly gave me attitude. Said something like “well it’s a driveway, if you don’t want kids there you should put a sign up” (and my HOA won’t even allow signs like that btw). I told her driveways are private property, not a public playground, and if she wants a place for them to ride, there are literally tennis courts and a park in the neighborhood. She just shrugged and repeated “it’s a driveway” like I was the crazy one. So now I’m sitting here wondering… AITA?

The driveway is private property, lady!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup.

A good point and idea.

Exactly.

It works with cats.

My thoughts exactly.

By her logic, he could go ride his bike on her driveway, scratch her car by mistake, set up camp and throw a barbecue.

Some people are so entitled with nothing to back it up.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.