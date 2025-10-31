Newlywed Told Her Husband His Messy Best Friend Couldn’t Move In After A Breakup, And Now Their First Months Of Marriage Are Off To A Rocky Start

Setting boundaries in a marriage can be tricky, especially when in-laws or friends get involved.

Imagine your spouse offered up your home to a messy friend without asking first, insisting they move in for months right after you just got married.

What would you do? Would you help without thinking twice? Or would you push back to respect your space?

In the following story, a newlywed wife finds herself in this very predicament and doesn’t want to help.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for refusing to let my fiancé’s best friend move in with us? My husband’s best friend just broke up with his long-term girlfriend and needs a place to stay. My sweet husband immediately offered our place, without asking me first. He said Chris could crash in our guest room “just for a few months until he gets back on his feet.” I was quite taken aback I mean the dude is just having an emotional breakdown why house him for few months. I like Chris fine, but he’s uhhh… messy. He leaves dishes everywhere, never cleans up, and when we’ve hung out in the past he’s always borrowing stuff without asking , like the dude just takes things like he owns them. I know if he moves in, I’ll end up being the one dealing with the mess because my husband is more laid back.

She just wants to settle into married life without distractions.

I told hubby that I wasn’t comfortable turning our new home into a bachelor pad right after we moved in together. Yes! We just built it, and we’re newlyweds. Back to the story, I said Chris can stay for a couple weekends if he really needs to, but not months. My husband got frustrated and said I was being “selfish” and that if it were him, he’d never leave any of my friends hanging. Now, it’s turned into a bigger fight. Some of my friends agreed with me and understood that we’re just starting our lives together and need space to bond without interference. But some of his friends (and even my brother) said I should be more understanding because in life, we have to render help to those in need. I mean I get where they’re coming from but how does a relationship breakup break down a man. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but helping him could get messy.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person doesn’t think anyone should ever stay at your house that long.

Here’s someone who would tell family and friends to stay out of it.

For this reader, her husband is definitely a problem.

According to this comment, Chris sounds messy.

It’s her house, too! Since she’s entitled to an opinion on the matter, her husband needs to rethink his decision.

