Nightmare Customer Ignored Weeks Of Notices About The Store’s Holiday Schedule, So When The Cashier Said They’d Be Closed Christmas Day, She Lashed Out And Tried To Get Him Fired

Retail shifts around the holidays usually end up being a test of patience for anyone on the register, especially on Christmas Eve.

When one woman refused to take no for an answer when told the store wouldn’t be open on Christmas Day, it became a perfect storm of stubbornness and entitlement.

Read on for the full story!

We are closed 2 days a year every year and still have problems with snobby entitled people A couple of years ago, before I changed departments and went to the gas station, I was a cashier at a local grocery chain. I had the misfortune of working Christmas Eve, but luckily, I worked in the morning and was out by 12:00 noon. Things were going smoothly when I had my first difficult customer of the day. Snobby Lady, we will call her.

The interaction started off pleasant enough.

Me: “Hello, find everything alright?” Snobby Lady: “Yes. Yes, I did. It’s nice and cold outside, but I’m not liking the rain.” Me: “Yes, it is. And me either. Hopefully it doesn’t rain tomorrow on Christmas Day.” Snobby Lady: “I know. I’m going to come early to get some more things for lunch and dinner for my family tomorrow.”

The cashier quickly corrected the lady, but it was clear she wasn’t listening to a word he was saying.

Me: “Oh, well, you should get those items right now or later today. We are going to be closed tomorrow. It’s Christmas Day.” Snobby Lady: “Oh no, I’ll just come tomorrow.”

So he reiterates, which gets her buzzing with rage.

Me: “Ma’am, we are closed tomorrow.” Snobby Lady: “What do you mean you’re closed tomorrow? It’s Christmas Day! I have things I need to buy!” Me: “And I have a family I’d like to be at home with and spend my day with. If you have things you need to buy, do so now.”

So you can guess what happens next.

Snobby Lady: “I need to speak to your manager now!” (At this point, I was like, “Great. I shouldn’t have said that.”) My manager shows up to speak to her. Manager: “Yes ma’am, how can I help you?”

Snobby Lady: “Your employee (while looking at my name tag) said you are closed tomorrow. I demand this store be open. I have things to buy, and I am the customer.”

Luckily, the manager has his cashier’s back.

Manager: “I’m sorry ma’am, but we have signs posted all over the store stating we are closed, and the signs have been up for over two weeks now. I suggest you buy what you need now.” (She was quite taken aback at this response.)

So the lady hurls out more empty threats, which the manager actually encourages.

Snobby Lady: “I know (insert main store manager’s name here), and I will make sure you and your employee will get fired for turning away a customer!” Manager: “If you would like to speak to him, he is actually right there.” (Points in direction.) Snobby Lady: “I will! Enjoy being jobless on Christmas!”

So she goes to try her luck with the main manager.

She left and went immediately to speak to him. He paid little to no attention to her and asked her to leave his store if she was going to continue to harass him and his employees. That main manager has probably never stood up for his employees. He usually does what the customers want, even though it’s against corporate policy.

Oh, there’s nothing like the holidays!

What did Reddit think?

If this customer refused to listen, this employee could have just let her be wrong.

Why not just let her show up and be disappointed?

This lady wasn’t even being particularly logical with her shopping plans.

Some people are just too far removed from reality.

They were only closed 2 days a year, so of course that’s the day this lady insisted on coming in.

Customers refuse to listen to anything that isn’t exactly what they want to hear.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.