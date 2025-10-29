October 29, 2025 at 1:55 pm

Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

Nurse smiling indoors

Freepik/Reddit

Mistaking someone for an employee can actually be pretty funny and even wholesome for both parties involved.

In this case, though, a woman felt entitled to take out her frustrations on a nurse who, in her mind (for some mysterious reason), looked like an employee.

Let’s read the story and the comments.

Scrubs in Costco?

This just happened to me an hour ago…

I went to Costco after work today and was perusing all the cute Christmas decor. All of a sudden, I heard a loud “DO YOU WORK HERE??!!”

I looked around me for this loud voice and a Karen was walking toward me.

She had the haircut, the yoga pants, the impatient look on her face, the whole 9…

It’s hard to understand why she thought she worked there.

I’m a nurse. I was wearing PURPLE SCRUBS. Nothing about me looked like I worked at Costco…

I asked her if she was speaking to me. She confirmed.

I said NO.

She said “NO??!!” like I was brain-damaged.

I said “NO… I’m wearing SCRUBS?”

She tsk-tsk’d and walked away, shaking her head like I was the dummy!

What’s next? Someone in a soccer uniform?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

No apologizing.

Screenshot 1 cf0e13 Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

Just admit you made a mistake, lady!

Screenshot 2 ef3757 Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

Missed opportunity.

Screenshot 3 883989 Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

I could see it at Target, but Walmart…

Screenshot 4 f17531 Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

Yikes.

Screenshot 5 061b32 Nurse Wearing Scrubs Was Peacefully Shopping At Costco, But Suddenly A Woman With An Infamous Haircut Demanded To Know If She Worked There

She should have replied: No, ma’am, do you?!

