Obnoxious Customer Throws His Money At The Convenience Store Worker, But When Confronted He Denies It Happened

by Ashley Ashbee

It’s very unfortunate how rude and disrespectful so many customers are to workers who serve them.

A seasoned and confident clerk knows how to handle them. See this one in action.

I didn’t throw it.

I was working in the morning at the convenience store.

Had about a 5 person line and this really loud and boisterous customer came up to the register.

Him: I want that Camel SNUS (a type of chewing tobacco) down on the bottom shelf. Indicates to the display.

Then he got more bizarre.

Me: OK, what flavor would you like?

Him: The Green, Small.

Me: I only have Large, is that ok?

He ponders it for a second and nods affirmative.

Out of the corner of my eye, I see him taking his cash out and throw it on the counter so it slides to the end of the table where I have to catch it before it falls to the floor.

So the clerk goes into unhappy dad mode.

I narrow my eyes for a split second and recompose myself and he’s looking at me quizzically.

I ring everything up and decide to speak to what happened.

Me: Next time, please don’t throw your money on the counter, Have a nice day.

Him: I didn’t throw my money, I placed it on the counter. and in a mocking tone I’m sorry I offended you. and left

Took a few seconds to compose myself and continue the line.

Here is what folks are saying.

Delightfully awkward!

This is probably for the best.

Oooh they would sting, I’m sure.

Same. People are weird.

I’d put money on this.

What a tool.

