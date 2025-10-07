October 7, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Old Hamster Owner Asks ‘How Are You Still Alive, My Bro?” As The Animal Looks Cute In Its Swanky Cage

by Ashley Ashbee

A hamster wanders around his cage

TikTok/angelinasanhz

Hamsters are not known for longevity. The demise of a hamster is often a child’s first experience with death and grief.

But some hamsters withstand the test of time for unknown reasons.

“You can’t get rid of me, *****!” audio plays over video of @angelinasanhz’s senior hamster.

A hamster wanders around its cage

TikTok/angelinasanhz

“I ain’t going nowhere!”

It’s a funny way to imagine what a hamster would say if it could talk.

“My old bald azz hamster that just won’t die” reads the overlay image and the video shows a hamster that isn’t bald and is just walking around its cake.

A hamster wanders around its cage

TikTok/angelinasanhz

It begs the questions, how old is this creature and what events should have already killed it?

Aside from aging, of course.

“How are you still alive, my bro?” Angelina asks.

A hamster wanders around its cage

TikTok/angelinasanhz

It’s unclear if she is rooting for her ancient hamster to die or if she is simply baffled.

Senior pets are pretty awesome. The one in this video looks great for his age.

Watch the full clip.

@angelinasanhz

how are u still alive my bro #fyp #oldesthamster #hamster #dwarfhamster #oldpets #foryou

♬ you cant get rid of me bih – Randomgyrl100

Here is what people are saying.

I don’t see it,  but they are both adorable.

It’s not blue, though.

Nope! My hamsters were old.

I love a good hamster beard.

LOL that’s one old hamster.

This hamster will outlive us all.

The Sifter