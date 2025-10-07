Old Hamster Owner Asks ‘How Are You Still Alive, My Bro?” As The Animal Looks Cute In Its Swanky Cage

Hamsters are not known for longevity. The demise of a hamster is often a child’s first experience with death and grief.

But some hamsters withstand the test of time for unknown reasons.

“You can’t get rid of me, *****!” audio plays over video of @angelinasanhz’s senior hamster.

“I ain’t going nowhere!”

It’s a funny way to imagine what a hamster would say if it could talk.

“My old bald azz hamster that just won’t die” reads the overlay image and the video shows a hamster that isn’t bald and is just walking around its cake.

It begs the questions, how old is this creature and what events should have already killed it?

Aside from aging, of course.

“How are you still alive, my bro?” Angelina asks.

It’s unclear if she is rooting for her ancient hamster to die or if she is simply baffled.

Senior pets are pretty awesome. The one in this video looks great for his age.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I don’t see it, but they are both adorable.

It’s not blue, though.

Nope! My hamsters were old.

I love a good hamster beard.

LOL that’s one old hamster.

This hamster will outlive us all.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.