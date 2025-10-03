Older Sibling Got First Pick Of The Bigger Bedroom In Their New House, So His Younger Brother Threw A Fit And Their Parents Took His Side

Moving into a new house comes with excitement, but also a few unspoken expectations.

One older sibling chose the larger room, forcing his younger brother to take the smaller one.

But his parents’ subtle pressure and his brother’s sulking turned it into something more complicated than it needed to be.

AITA for not giving my brother the bigger bedroom? So my parents let me and my younger brother pick rooms when we moved into a new house. I got to pick first since I’m older, and I took the bigger room.

But this soon proved to be the wrong choice in his family’s eyes.

He’s been sulking for a week and says I should’ve let him have it because “he has more stuff.” My parents are staying neutral but keep hinting I could “be the bigger person.” I don’t think I did anything wrong, but now the whole family’s acting like I’m selfish.

Funny how playing by the rules can sometimes still make you the villain.

What did Reddit think?

The parents are the ones really in the wrong here.

If him choosing the bigger room is the “wrong choice,” then they should have just said that.

Seems like anyone else faced with a similar choice would have arrived at the same conclusion.

This commenter suggests the parents may have a favorite.

His family can keep dropping their little comments all they want, but the room isn’t changing hands.

He picked this room fair and square.

