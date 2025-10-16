Older Sibling Tried To Stop His Sister From Misusing A Nirvana Shirt For “Rapper Day,” But His Parents Made Him Give Her The Shirt Anyway

Kids don’t always understand the meaning behind the things they want.

That became painfully clear when one guy’s younger sister begged for his Nirvana shirt for her school’s “rapper day.”

But when she didn’t get her way, her tantrum turned their parents against him.

AITA: I refused to give my sister a Nirvana shirt for her school’s spirit week. My younger sister (12) wanted to borrow my Nirvana shirt because tomorrow is “Rapper” day. She said she wanted to borrow my Nirvana shirt because it’s “gangsta” and “looks like it’s from the ****.”

So when he tries to tell her how wrong this is, his sister doesn’t seem to care.

I then educated her on how Kurt Cobain and Nirvana were not “gangster” and how disrespectful that was. Her response was, “I don’t give a ****,” and, “Just give me the shirt.”

He tried to give her something from an actual rapper, but she decided to throw a tantrum instead.

I offered an actual rap shirt (Public Enemy), but she started crying because I didn’t give her the Nirvana shirt. She then stormed out of my room. I got scolded by my parents for not giving my sister the shirt, and I was forced to hand it over to her. Is it that deep, or AITA?

She ended up getting what she wanted, but only because she acted out.

What did Reddit think?

If his sister had only listened to him, she could have saved herself an embarrassing moment.

The parents aren’t blameless here either.

Shouldn’t the parents be taking a more active role in their 12 year old’s life instead of just letting her do whatever she wants?

This user suspects the parents clearly favor the younger child.

This 12-year-old clearly needs to brush up on her music history — and her manners.

