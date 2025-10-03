One Of Her Friends Started Abusing Her Kindness, So She Finally Put Her Foot Down And Refused To Help

Friendship works best when there is mutual respect.

If a friend expected you to be their personal driver, would you be happy to drive them around wherever and whenever they wanted, or would you refuse?

This woman was happy to give her friends rides since most of them do not have cars, but one friend began to treat her like a personal chauffeur without offering gas money or even thanking her.

One day, she put her foot down.

AITA for refusing to give my friend a ride after she kept treating me like her personal Uber? I have a car. Most of my friends don’t. At first, I didn’t mind giving rides because we all hang out, and it’s whatever, but one friend in particular started texting me constantly, even on days I wasn’t going out. She’d ask me to drive her to the gym, to work, or to see her boyfriend. She never offers gas money, never says thank you, and just assumes I’ll do it.

This woman said no when her friend told her to drive her to the airport.

Last weekend, she texted me at 7 a.m. asking for a ride to the airport. I told her no. I was sleeping in and had plans later. She flipped out and said I’m selfish. She said that friends are supposed to be there when you need them.

Some people are calling her petty for not driving her friend.

Now, a couple of people in our group are saying I was petty for not just driving her because it was important. I feel like I was being used and finally set a boundary. So, AITA?

Waking someone up to drive you somewhere is pretty rude.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

When you start taking advantage of friends, it’s not friendship.

