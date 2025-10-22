Parents Promised To Support Their Kids Through College, But When Their Youngest Wanted To Take A Gap Year To Pursue Acting, They Weren’t Sure They Wanted To Foot The Bill

Many parents say they’ll back their kids no matter what, but it gets complicated when their kids’ choices don’t align with their expectations.

One mother financially supported her first two kids throughout their college careers, but when her youngest daughter wanted to follow a more non-traditional path, it put the limits of her support to the test.

AITA for refusing to financially support my daughter’s “gap year” to pursue acting, when we paid for our other kids college expenses? I (48F) and my husband (49M) have three kids (23F, 20M, and 18F). From the beginning, my husband and I agreed we would financially support our kids through college for tuition, rent, groceries, etc.

Our oldest completed her undergrad, and we covered all the expenses. She is now in medical school, and we are still paying her education and living costs. Our middle child is still in undergrad, and we are paying for that and plan to cover his grad school, too.

Our youngest has never been as into studies as my older two, and I have always done my best to support her creative hobbies like art and theater. She is supposed to enter college at the end of September, but she is now saying she would rather defer for a year to pursue theater/acting instead.

She had a long conversation with us when she broke the news and made a PowerPoint explaining everything she planned to do. She said she plans to move to LA for the year and promised that if things did not work out after the year, she would then go to college.

The thing is, she expects us to finance everything like we did with her siblings. I said she could go, but we would not pay for it because we agreed to support our kids through college, which she is choosing not to attend.

I suggested instead that she should go to college and pursue acting on the side. She said that she needs to give it her full attention for at least a year.

She insists that I am being unfair and showing favoritism toward her siblings because they are going the more “traditional way,” and that she has a plan and just needs time. My oldest called and said that we have supported her through her passions and that we should do the same for our youngest, even if her path is different.

My husband is now leaning toward letting her go, saying, “What’s the harm in a year?” But I feel strongly about this. LA is expensive, and I don’t want to waste money on a path that has no guaranteed return.

I don’t want to pay tens of thousands for something she could do on the side or later on. The rest of my family, besides my husband, who is trying to remain neutral, thinks I’m the one in the wrong for not supporting her. So AITA for not paying for my daughter’s “gap year”?

Acting is a tough gig to break into, so it never hurts to have an education to fall back on.

This mother wanted to make sure she was setting her daughter up for success long-term, not just short-term.

So if this was a dream her daughter wanted to follow, she would have to pay for it on her own.

