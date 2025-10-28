Patient Met A Hospital Worker In Scrubs And Kept Asking Questions Regarding His Health Until The Hospital Worker Had To Tell The Patient That He Doesn’t Work There

Isn’t it insane when people see you in your work attire and start making conversation just because of the way you look?

do I look like House to you man?? I was picking up an energy drink before my receptionist shift at a dermatology clinic.

It was just a summer job and another employee was lending me her scrubs because we were similar sizes and because the Dermatologist who ran the practice preferred everyone in scrubs, regardless of the job. The guy ringing me up at the gas station looked to be middle-aged/older, and I was obviously and visibly a teenager (i.e. too young to realistically be a medical practitioner/assistant). He asks a few things about if I work at the clinic right next to the gas station.

I say no and say I work at the hospital down the road, but am actively paying as I say this and trying to leave so I can get to work on time. He then proceeds to start listing off symptoms that he’s been having recently like he’s trying to find out what genre of seasonal flu he has–all with a weird undertone as if he’s trying to quiz me.

I know I was wearing scrubs, but I was visibly too young to have actually been someone treating patients. I try to clarify that I’m not a nurse or any sort of physician but he gets irritated with me, thinking I won’t tell him because he hasn’t paid me for treatment. (??????) In front of me, this clerk is getting irritated and behind me is a line of two people who are subtly getting more irritated because of the “conversation.”

I excuse myself and slip into my car and make it to work a few minutes late because of having to linger after getting my Monster. I don’t think I’ve gone to that gas station again, even when I was out of scrubs and the summer job was over.

