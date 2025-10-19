Pet Owner Spent Thousands To Help His Sick Dog Walk Again, But His Girlfriend Called Him Selfish For Not Paying Her Struggling Sister’s Rent

Sacrifices for pets might not make sense to everyone, but to a pet owner, they mean everything.

AITA for paying for my dog’s surgery instead of helping my girlfriend’s sister with her rent? I have a dog that’s on the older side at 9 years old, and a few weeks ago it lost the use of its back legs. I had to get surgery for him because I was not getting him put down. All in all, it came to £8.5k, all of which I had to pay out of pocket for.

This wasn’t a huge problem because I have plenty saved up, and in general I am well off.

But not everyone saw this as a noble thing.

Here’s the issue: my girlfriend’s sister has been struggling with rent. Apparently she’s behind by a few months and panicking about being kicked out.

When my girlfriend found out what I paid for the surgery, she got really upset with me and said I was selfish.

She had some harsh accusations for him.

Her words were along the lines of, “You’d spend eight grand on a dog but you won’t even help my sister keep a roof over her head?” Since then, my girlfriend has been upset with me and keeps calling me cheap and selfish for not helping her sister.

But he doesn’t find this fair at all and thinks his girlfriend’s sister should take more responsibility for her choices.

I feel like I shouldn’t have to suffer for another person’s poor life choices. The reason her sister is in this predicament is because her relationship fell apart and she’s living in a place she can’t afford.

Further to that, I own a 4-bedroom home and my girlfriend suggested her sister move in with us, but I refused. AITA for refusing to help her sister?

He thought his girlfriend would admire his devotion to his pet, but instead she used it against him.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks the girlfriend needs to go.

The proper priorities were clear for this commenter.

The entitlement here is astounding.

This reader really doesn’t think the girlfriend’s request makes any sense at all.

He’s not in the business of funding someone else’s mistakes.

