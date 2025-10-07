Popular Rapper, “Lizzo” Participated In A Popular Auto-Tune Trend While Trying To Share A Political Message, And TikTokers Are Going Crazy

The Internet is filled with fun trends, and many times, even celebrities like to get in on the action.

One popular trend is trying to see how you sound while singing with autotune to the beat of “Chopped and Screwed.” In the challenge, you can sing any words you want, and autotune will do its thing. When iconic rapper Lizzo gave it a try, fans and critics went crazy not just because of how she sounded, but also what she said.

The video is short and simple. She is on her own and she started singing, “If Europeans came to the Americas and erased indigenous history, what makes you think they ain’t do that in Scotland too?”

What!?

Ok, so far that is a pretty hot take. And she certainly sounds funny, but that is part of the fun of autotune, I guess.

She keeps singing, “Scot-Scot-Scotland too.”

I have to be honest, her singing is off-key a bit. But obviously, she isn’t trying to be perfect, and I am nowhere near a music expert.

She ends the song saying, “They only needed about a century or two, oh oh oh oh oh.”

That is a hot take, but Lizzo has never been afraid of controversy.

I can see why this video went so viral. She also added the tag, “#Choppedandscrewed” in the description to ensure she was a part of the overall trend.

I’m not a huge fan of Lizzo, but I’m sure lots of people would really like this.

Check out the full video for yourself. You can watch it below.

Sometimes these trends just go off the rails.

