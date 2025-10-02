Pregnant Women Was Carefully Budgeting For Her Baby’s Arrival, But Her Roommate Would Always Ask For Her Food And Use Her Supplies

Imagine being pregnant, hungry and on a tight budget, but your roommate keeps taking your food. Would you confront her about it or keep your feelings to yourself?

This woman is pregnant and working fewer hours to prepare for her baby’s arrival.

She carefully budgets her food and household supplies, but her roommate always asks to share her food and frequently uses her supplies, too.

One night, when her roommate asked for a quesadilla, she reached her breaking point.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA: My new roommate always wants a bite of my food or wants me to make her one of what I’m having. My boyfriend and I decided to rent a house with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend. I am pregnant and have taken a less stressful job that pays considerably less. I also recently cut my hours down, so I am majorly budgeting for when my baby comes.

This woman noticed how her roommate would always try to take a bite of what she was eating.

Now, almost everything I eat, the girlfriend wants a bite of what I’m having, as well as what my boyfriend is having. It doesn’t matter if it’s homemade or something we’ve picked up. She will also use Ziploc bags I’ve bought, plastic wrap, paper towels, toilet paper, etc. and then, she will complain when I run out.

She asked her boyfriend to make her a quesadilla.

Last night, I asked my boyfriend to make me a quesadilla. To preface, there was only a couple of handfuls of cheese left and about five tortillas. The girlfriend comes in and asks if I think my boyfriend would make her a quesadilla. I sarcastically said, “Yeah, if you want to pay for the cheese you’re going to use!” Honestly, I was hoping she would get the hint and not ask him to make her a quesadilla. She scoffed and said she would give us some money.

Her boyfriend made 2 quesadillas, and she got one with barely any cheese in it.

Realistically, there was not enough cheese for two quesadillas, and being pregnant, I am hungry 24/7 but still on a tight budget. In the end, I got a dry quesadilla with hardly any cheese, and she got one too. I am bitter because I was asking my boyfriend to put more cheese on mine. And he said there wasn’t enough to put more on mine because she needed hers made too. She was chiming in, saying I “got plenty of cheese” on my quesadilla.

The roommate only paid $5, which was not enough to cover the cheese and vape she had.

Afterwards, she paid my boyfriend. But then also asked to hit his dab cart, which she always asks. She said that the money would cover the hits she took, too. In the end, we got $5. AITA for being so annoyed by this?

It sounds like not everyone is on the same page about who pays for what.

Is this pregnant woman wrong to be upset about sharing food and toilet paper with her roommate, or does her roommate need to stop mooching off of her?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Some people will take a mile when you offer an inch.

