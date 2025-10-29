Pretty Girl Mistook Three Male Friends For Employees, So They All Felt Equally Embarrassed When She Asked Them For Help

When embarrassment hits, it can be quite painful…

Especially when you blow it like the girl in this story did!

Imagine looking for something in a store and having trouble finding it.

You might decide to ask an employee for assistance, but what would you do if the person you asked wasn’t actually an employee after all?

Read on and see what happened in this funny story.

I don’t work here, but thanks for thinking I do? “This happened on a particularly lazy day when my brother and a friend dragged me out of my house right after I woke up. I wasn’t exactly dressed to impress—bed hair, a crumpled shirt, and a general “I-need-coffee” vibe. We ended up at a clothing store, and while my energy levels were at rock bottom, my wandering eyes spotted a pretty girl walking in with her younger brother and what I assumed was her mom. Naturally, as any normal human would, I spent the next few minutes lowkey (okay, high-key) thinking, wow, she’s cute. Mind you, I was doing absolutely nothing to look like a functional human, let alone someone you’d want to strike up a conversation with.

And then, she appeared…

Anyway, as we shuffled through the aisles, she suddenly walked up to us. For a split second, my brain panicked like, What do I say?! What do I do?! Why didn’t I fix my hair?! But before I could embarrass myself, she did it for me. She looked at us and asked, “Uh, where can I find the inner for this shirt?” Now, let me paint the picture: her younger brother immediately tugged at her arm, whispering, “They don’t work here!” But alas, the damage was done. Her words were out, our confusion was set, and we were all locked in a moment of collective embarrassment.

Oops!

She quickly realized her mistake, turned a little red, and awkwardly started to step back. Meanwhile, my friend, my brother, and I had this classic idiot trio moment. Friend: “She wasn’t talking to me. She meant you, right?” Brother: “No way, bro. She was definitely looking at you.” Me: “Nope. Not me. She totally aimed that at you.” Cue awkward laughter and all of us avoiding eye contact like pros. The girl and her brother walked away, probably pretending we didn’t exist, and we spent the next five minutes trying to figure out which one of us looked like the most convincing store employee that day. Spoiler: it wasn’t me.”

That’s funny and equally awkward for all involved.

