Renter Remained Polite When Visitors Stole Her Parking Spot, But When They Ignored Her Repeated Requests To Move, It Pushed Her To A Breaking Point

Everyone knows street parking can be a real challenge in busy residential areas.

So when one renter’s parking spot was routinely stolen by parents dropping off their kids at her roommate’s daycare business, it became a problem she could no longer ignore.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for wanting parents to pull up a bit when picking up their kids? So my roommate has a home care business for kids. Normally, no big deal. We have street parking and two parking spaces: one for me and one for them. Street parking is for the people picking up kids.

But here’s the problem.

Well, like I said, normally no big deal, except two of the parents like to park right in front of my parking spot, preventing me from pulling in—not even in the spot.

Asking them to move hasn’t exactly gone as planned, though.

I have asked them politely just to pull up a bit, and they just stare at me. And before I go any further, it’s not like they are there forever—I know that—but sometimes they and my roommate get to talking, and it’s not feasible to just sit there and wait.

So she wonders what to do next.

So AITAH for expecting them to pull up? I mean, even just 10 feet so I can squeeze my vehicle in.

This seems like more than a reasonable request.

What did Reddit think?

It should be up to her roommate to lay down the law with the parents.

This commenter agrees the warning would be best received from the business owner herself.

This woman’s business gives a whole new meaning to working from home.

Sometimes bad parkers just have to face the consequences of their actions.

This renter wasn’t in the wrong for expecting basic courtesy from others.

Sometimes when people ignore common sense, you just have to speak up.

