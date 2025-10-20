Restaurant Manager Keeps Giving New Worker More Chances To Come In, But Her Social Life Finally Got Her Fired

It’s important to be nice to new staff, especially while you’re onboarding.

But some workers interpret leniency as a free pass to do whatever they want without penalty.

“I’m not gonna be able to make it in today. Or tomorrow. Or the day after that. Or the day after that.” I had been there a little under a year and had become the opener for my store. Basically this meant that I was there about 2 hours before we opened with the manager on duty – usually the store manager.

This new girl (NG) had been hired over summer break and this was her first job. Obviously we didn’t expect her to know much about working a job. We told her that small mistakes were fine so long as she learned from them. Well…we were in for a fun ride. On Day 1, NG requested to come in at 1:00 instead of the usual time of 11:00 because she had one last class to finish. No problem! Lunch rush will be done and there will be plenty of downtime to train her. She arrived at 1:10 saying her car broke down and she had to get a ride. No problem! Sometimes things just happen that are out of our control. Rest of the day goes by without incident.

On Day 2, NG calls off because she needs to go get her car fixed. Usually not a problem because, again, things happen and she needed that car to get to work. Problem was she called 15 minutes AFTER she was scheduled to come in.

On Day 3, we are finally able to start some real training. I am showing NG how to do stuff in the back of the house. The things the customers don’t want to see and we are making small talk. I mention that I am the opener and she hits me with this… “I think I would be a great opener!” she says. “This job doesn’t seem too hard.” I told her was here a year before they would even consider letting me be the opener. First thing you need to do is learn these lower jobs and prove you can do them. Day 4 was Friday. Our busy day. NG was going to be our sub runner – easiest job in the store, call name and sub and bring to table – so myself and the more experienced employees could focus on making the subs.

She calls and says she can’t make it because her friend invited her to a party. When did she call? 20 minutes before her shift was supposed to end! At this point, the store manager was ready to fire her but decided to give her another chance. On Day 5, NG calls about an hour before her shift – progress at last! (sarcasm) – to tell us she can’t make it that day. Well, that is it. The store manager has had it! So she tells NG that she is fired. She cannot be counted on for anything and that she needs to learn how to work before she can get a job. NG begs for one last chance.

The store manager agrees but tells her that if she calls off again that she is fired. On Day 6, Yep…you guessed it. Called off about an hour into her scheduled shift. When she dropped off her uniform, she said she had no idea why she was fired. “I mean, I can’t be expected to just end my social life,” she said. “My friends are more important than any job. Why can’t the store manager see that?” Me: Get out. Just get out. That experience made me die a little inside.

