Restaurant Manager Was Suspicious When A Stranger Asked About Her Employee’s Schedule, But When She Realized He Was The Building’s Landlord, A Tense Moment Turned Into Laughs All Around

Every workplace has its unusual moments, especially when you manage a busy restaurant.

So one afternoon when a mystery man came in asking questions that seemed oddly specific, one general manager grew wary of his intentions.

But when the GM connected the dots, she realized he wasn’t just a random visitor — he was the building’s landlord.

I DO work here, lady I started a new job as a GM at a restaurant which is located in an old building that has apartments on top. The building is owned by a man who comes in to check on things fairly infrequently. I’ve only seen him a handful of times in the year I’ve worked there.

About three months into my time here, I was standing at the host stand, as one does, when a man walks in and starts talking to me about a car parked out back and how it needs to move because some construction was happening. He asked me if “Jess” was working because he was pretty sure it was her car.

I just stared at him blankly for a second and finally said, “I’m not really comfortable giving you that information, I don’t usually share my employee’s work schedules with strangers.”

We both just stared at each other for another couple of seconds until it dawned on me that I’d seen this guy before. Before he could say anything, I said, “Omg, you’re the landlord!”

I started cracking up, and he relaxed a little as I told him that Jess was, in fact, present and I’d go get her. I have not forgotten since then that yes, he does kind of work here.

This experience left this general manager with a story she’d never forget.

From then on, she learned that due diligence mixed with a sense of humor can turn any strange encounter into a memorable story.

