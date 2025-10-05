Retail Employee Asked Customer To Use A Shopping Basket, But She Took It Personally And Threatened Him In A Funny Way

It’s normal for retail workers to meet problematic customers, but this one was something else!

A customer started yelling at an employee when he asked her to use a shopping basket.

Let’s see how he handled the situation.

“You’ll Never get My Brother’s Farm” I had the retail version of a scene from a Western today. A lady came into the store and asked one of the cashiers for several plastic bags. The cashier told me after she gave them to her. Sure enough she’s in the pet food aisle filling our shopping bags with can cat food.

You’re not supposed to do that. It’s simple.

I grabbed a shopping basket and confronted her. Me: Ma’am, you should use this basket instead. Cat Rancher: Oh, that’s not necessary. Me: I’m afraid it is. CR: Okay. She dumps the bag into the basket and hands them to me.

But she wasn’t done.

I go back to the front office intending to watch her via the surveillance system. Eventually she heads to the check out and asks the cashier to call me. CR: (gesturing to seven dollars worth of cat food on the belt) Did you think I was going to steal all this? Me: It occurred to me, but really I just don’t want customers or cashiers to get used to seeing full shopping bags out on the sales floor. CR: You’re sick, man. Me: I’m sorry you feel that way.

Things got confrontational fast.

CR: (having paid for her groceries) You’ll never get my brother’s farm, you know. Me: I’m sorry. CR: And tell your family to stay away. He’s tired of them driving past at night. Me: I’m really sorry ma’am, but I don’t know what you’re talking about. CR: Yeah, sure. You’re a messed up guy, you know that? Me: I don’t think I know who you’re talking about. What’s your brother’s name? CR: Scrimpy, your dad’s been after his land for years. Well he was never going to sell it to him.

It sounded pretty serious.

Me: Uh-huh CR: And he definitely won’t after I tell him how I was treated here. Me: Okay, I’m sorry to hear that. CR: Yeah, I’ll bet. You should be nicer to people. Me: Yes, Ma’am. Have a pleasant evening. CR: I’m going to tell Scrimpy about this. Your father’s going to be so upset. Me: Yes, Ma’am Anyway, my dad doesn’t know a Scrimpy but this lady definitely thought she knew me.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Damnit!

Exactly.

:/

Some people have a way with language.

A suggestion.

We do…

Zoinks!

Scrimpy’s Farm remembers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.