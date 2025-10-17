Retail Worker Ended Up In The Hospital After Struggling With A Shoplifter Who Was Trying To Sneak Out… A Full Size Refrigerator

Some retail stories are so crazy they could belong in a comedy movie.

In this case, a man tried stealing a fridge in front of everyone.

What was he thinking?!

Let’s see how a retail worker dealt with the situation.

I stopped a shoplifter! I started my Sunday shift at 11, so I walked in the main entrance at quarter to, my uniform covered by my coat. In front of me is the largest dude I’ve ever seen – six feet seven at least and built like he’s competing for world’s strongest man or something. He’s carrying a fridge, and it’s as tall as me. Yes, this genius has just stolen a fridge, and is hurrying out of the store with it.

He did notice the thief, but the thief didn’t notice him.

Now, when I say I saw this dude, it was at the last second, as he ran straight into me, sent me sprawling, and then tripped over me and smashed his newly stolen domestic appliance on the car park. I was out cold. Six hours later I’m out of hospital (corporate policy) and have absolutely no idea of anything leading up to waking up in a hospital bed.

He was just doing his job.

Apparently, I gave a full description of the guy to the police, my name and address, and apologised to my boss for not making it in to work on time. But seriously, who grabs a fridge that’s as tall as I am, and runs out of the store with it?

He probably thought no one would suspect such an obvious theft.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

So it was a minifridge?!

Do you even (shop)lift, bro?

Some advice.

Freezing, in fact.

Nope, we all do.

Fair point.

There was a Grand Theft Fridge attempt.

When you think you’ve seen it all…

