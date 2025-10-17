Retail Worker Is Forced To Spend The Holiday Behind The Register Without Additional Pay, So When Customers Say It’s A Shame She’s Working, She Vents About Their Hypocrisy

Working retail on holidays is tough enough without customers adding insult to injury.

So, what would you do if shoppers kept telling you it was “a shame” you had to work, all while they were the very reason you were there?

Would you make the best out of it and try to have fun?

Or would you bite your tongue out of frustration?

In the following story, one retail worker finds herself in this exact predicament and just wants to vent.

Here’s what she has to say.

PSA to every customer who wants to say, “It’s such a shame that they make you work on the holidays” this year: This is my PSA to every customer who wants to say, “It’s such a shame that they make you work on the holidays” this year: DON’T! Because “they” are only making me work today because you are here at my register, wanting me to work. Seriously, if you want to say that, look at where you’re standing!

She just needs to get it off her chest.

If it’s in my living room as I’m headed to work, then that’s righteous indignation I can get behind, but if it’s in front of my register at work: stow it because YOU ARE THE REASON! If you didn’t want to shop, I wouldn’t need to work! GO AWAY! Shoot! I don’t even get holiday pay, either, so don’t even bring that up as a good point! No! I’m going to have to eat a cold turkey sandwich and cold mac and cheese when I get home—BECAUSE OF YOU. And that’s why I don’t like you. Sorry. Had to vent. I’ve heard this one too many times today.

Yikes! Hopefully, her day gets better.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to working on the holidays.

This reader can definitely relate.

At least it was easy money.

For this person, there’s only one other saying that’s worse.

According to this comment, the workers should get holiday pay.

That is frustrating! But hey! At least, she only vented and didn’t take it out on the customers personally!

