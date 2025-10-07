Retail Worker Tried To Enforce Closing Hours, But When An Entitled Customer Made It A Scene, Police Had To Be Called To The Store

Closing up a store at night is usually routine, but all it takes is one customer to throw the whole process off.

So when one late-night shopper refused to leave and snapped back at employees, the situation escalated fast — and ended with a call to the police.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

“Ma’am. Were closed.” I work at a grocery store, and we close at 11 PM. I make closing announcements at 15 minutes, 5 minutes, and then the actual closing announcement.

But one day, one customer just refused to heed these warnings.

There’s this lady who continued to shop after we closed. A night crew member went up to her and said, “Ma’am, we’re closed.” She ignored him. He said it again. Ignored. He said it again, and she went, “I know,” all nasty.

So things escalated from there.

So ten minutes after closing, I decided to call the police to escort her out. The police and the lady were arguing in the parking lot, and one of the cops walked up to me and said, “She’s talking crazy.”

The retail worker explains how this lady had been causing trouble all night.

I gave him my side of the story, and because she got so aggressive, police had to ensure she wouldn’t come after me or my co-worker as we walked to our cars.

To this retail worker, this customer just blatantly crossed the line.

Now, I don’t care if you need to grab like one or two more things after I made the closing announcement. But if you CONTINUE to shop and then are rude to an employee when you know we closed 10 minutes ago, then it’s extremely rude and inconsiderate.

This customer might have thought she was making a point, but all she did was waste everyone’s time and embarrass herself.

What did Reddit make of this infuriating behavior?

Maybe this employee inadvertently encouraged this bad behavior.

What if staying past closing time was actually against the law? Well that’s this retail worker’s reality!

If it were up to this commenter…

Some store managers just end up giving customers way too much power.

This could have been a quick grocery trip for this customer, but she just had to make things difficult.

You know it was a hard day when your shift ends with a police report.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.