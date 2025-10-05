Roommates Have Shared Space For A Year, But Things Are Cramped. Now Friends Think That She’s Not Being Sufficiently Polite To Her Roommate.

When you go to college, there is one thing that can truly make or break your experience.

Your roommate.

You will be spending quite a lot of time coexisting with this person, and as the girl in this story found out, in extremely close proximity too.

Read on to find out how their tiny dorm room affected their lives.

AITA for not apologizing to my roommate? This is my second year in college, and I have the same roommate I had last year. We get along well, but one thing that has always slightly bothered me is that she enjoys doing everything on the floor. Now if you know anything about dorm rooms you know they aren’t the biggest room and that these universities like to squeeze as many students in them as possible.

Let’s see how this approach is causing drama between the pair.

So when she’s on the floor she’s taking up like half the space, especially since she lays right in between where our beds are. There have been multiple times where I’ve accidentally kicked her getting out of bed, or knocked something over when trying to get around her. I usually don’t apologize, because I don’t think it’s really anyones fault.

But then, something more serious happened.

Well one morning when I woke up I hopped out of bed and stepped right on her iPad. It didn’t crack or break or anything, just messed up where she was at. I just said “whoops” and kept getting ready for my day. It wasn’t an issue with her or anything, she just giggled and picked it back up.

Then, others got involved.

I told one of my friends from high school about it and she asked if I apologized, and I said no because technically she was in my way. She said that doesn’t matter, and I should apologize anyway even if it was an accident. Yeah I can see what she’s saying, but I didn’t see it as a big deal and my roommate didn’t seem to see it as a big deal so I just want to know if I’m in the wrong for not saying sorry. AITA?

It’s really inconvenient that these roommates barely have the space to move around their dorm room without getting in one another’s way.

But if her roommate didn’t have a problem with it, then no one should.

Sure a sorry is nice, but when this is a recurring problem that both are cool with, it’s not always necessary.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought to this.

This person thought that there was no issue.

However, others urged her to apologize, as well as to generally communicate better.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she could be more thoughtful.

There’s definitely a better way to tackle this issue, and the pair both being more aware of one another could definitely prevent problems arising in the future.

But while they’re happily coexisting, with no bad blood between them, there’s no need to force different behaviors.

It’s great that they get on so well, but it would be even better if they had a little extra room to spread out in.

They need more space!

