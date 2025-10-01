Roommate’s New Boyfriend Constantly Stays Over, Making It Difficult For This Woman To Live In Apartment Comfortably

New love is exciting, thrilling — and can be kind of annoying for other people to deal with.

AITA for asking my roommate to not have her bf over all the time? My roommate (22f) and I (22f) have been living together since my first year at college two years ago. She was in a relationship with a guy when I met her, but has since gotten into a new relationship, with a new guy (21m). Ever since they became official four or five months ago, she’s had him over every night. I didn’t care at first, because I understood that it was the beginning stages of a relationship and she’d want to spend all of her time with him, however it began to effect my day to day.

They’d be loud, to the point where I was struggling to sleep, even though I was working morning shifts at the time. When I talked to her about it, she promised that they’d be quieter, but when I would still be kept awake, she switched up to saying it was too hard to be quiet. I, then, asked her if she could try to not be so loud so late at night, to which she said that wasn’t something you planned (fair.)

So, I asked that she start spending the night at his place. Her bf lives by himself, so I didn’t understand why that wasn’t an option, but she got weirdly upset about it and, even though she made an attempt to start staying at his place occasionally, that stopped over time, and it was back to him spending every night at ours. It got to a point where I got frustrated and eventually just dropped money on noise canceling earbuds (which are uncomfortable to sleep in but at least I don’t get kept up.)

We just moved into a new apartment two weeks ago, and I brought it up again, asking her to please try to spend some nights at his apartment because I didn’t sign up to live with a man, I signed up to live with her. When I say he has spent every single night of those two weeks at ours apartment, I mean it. He only leaves to go to his place to meal prep his food and do his laundry (and when he has work and goes to the gym.)

I finally decided to bring it back up today, and wanted to just talk to her and try to understand why this was an unreasonable ask for me, to which she got mad and then responded saying: Most people in relationships stick to one place, they don’t interval between places, and I don’t want to stay at his place. She pointed out that I haven’t been in a relationship before and, therefore, I don’t understand. But, I feel as though I don’t need to be in a relationship to know that it’s not a huge ask, or at least I don’t think it is. I don’t really know what to do from here, because she’s my best friend, but is clearly mad at me for having an issue with this. AITA in this situation for asking her to not have him over every night?

