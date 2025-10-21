Customer Snapped Over Salad Dressing, But One Retail Worker Got The Last Laugh And The Rest Of The Night Off

Working in customer service teaches patience, but some customers seem determined to test just how far it can stretch.

When one woman demanded a salad without actually choosing one, the worker realized their shift still had room for one last meltdown.

Stressing over the dressing (Two little old ladies walk up to the registers. I get the one in blue, and my coworker gets the one in pink. It’s the last half hour or so of what’s been a really long shift full of angry people stressed over vacations, school beginning, etc.)

The interaction started off fairly routine.

Me: “Good afternoon! Will you be dining in with us today?” Blue: “I’d like a salad.” Me: “Yes, ma’am. Which salad would you like?” Blue: “I’m not from here. I’m not familiar with your choices.”

But when the employee tries to inform her, it becomes clear the customer isn’t in the best headspace.

Me: “Not a problem! We’ve got three salads—” I point at their slots on the menu board and name them “—and we can add or take away ingredients if you need us to.” Blue: huffs angrily “I just want a salad!” Me: “Yes, ma’am, but as I said, we’ve got three. Which one would you like?”

This lady doesn’t appear to be one for choices.

Blue: absolutely steaming now “Just a salad!” finally stares at the board “I’ll take the one in the picture.” Me: “Absolutely. What sort of dressing would you like?” Blue: snarling “Thousand. Island.”

The employee regrets to inform her this isn’t possible.

Me: “I’m so sorry, ma’am, but I’m afraid we don’t have Thousand Island. The rest of our dressings are listed under—” Blue: “JUST. GIVE. ME. A DRESSING. AND CALM DOWN!”

Luckily, the manager steps in at this point.

(I smile, but I know if I go any further with this lady I will say something I absolutely regret. I call my manager over and go stand next to one of my coworkers in the corner until the lady moves away.) Manager: “What happened?” Me: “I asked her what salad and dressing she wanted.” Coworker: “Literally that’s all she did.”

And the manager decides to reward the employee’s patience.

Manager: “That’s what she said. She said you kept asking what salad and dressing she wanted.” He looks at the clock. “You wanna go home ten minutes early?” Me: “Nothing would bring me more pleasure.”

If anyone deserved to end their shift early, it’s this employee!

What did Reddit think?

It’s entirely possible this lady may just not have been able to read the signs.

This commenter thinks they know what this customer was trying to say.

Customers should really be careful messing with the people who handle their food and drink.

After the stress this customer caused, getting to clock out early felt like winning the lottery.

Sometimes you never know what’s going to set a customer off.

