Self-Checkout Worker Politely Asks A Chatty Group Of Friends To Get Out Of The Way, But Then They Block The Entrance And Two More Arrive

Having a polite request mistaken for a mere suggestion can make anyone lose their marbles.

But what would you do if a group of people randomly met inside an establishment and blocked the way while happily catching up?

A retail worker watched in desperation as a flock of friends kept growing and getting in the way… Until he confronted them (it required a few tries).

Let’s see how things unfolded.

Customer just keeps. Getting. In. The. Way. I worked self-service at schmesco. The self-service machines are between the entrance of the store and main bank checkouts. I had 2 customers leave self-service and almost collide with another 2 customers coming from main bank. Turns out they are all friends and haven’t seen each other for a while, cue the “oh my goodness/hellooooooo’s” From where they are standing, they are both blocking people exiting self-service, AND main bank. They decide this is the best place to catch up.

It was causing trouble.

Seeing a customer unable to pass them due to barriers preventing them going literally anywhere else, I ask them if they can please move along as they’re holding up traffic. They give me the side eye, and start to move along, I go back to work. After helping a customer I realise they have only moved about 5 metres towards the store entrance/exit. YES, they are now not directly blocking the self-service exit, customers can leave self-service BUT are still trapped in the store by them along with main bank. I rush back over and say “I’m sorry but you’re still in the way, I’m going have to ask you to keep moving along”.

He was nice, but they didn’t solve the actual problem.

Another side eye, oblivious to the queue building behind them, they slowly wander to the entrance. Ladies and gentlemen I kid you not, when they reach the store entrance/exit, they bump into ANOTHER 2 people who are coming in! All 6 of them now are literally standing in the store entrance, preventing anyone coming or leaving, the original 4 still not caring about anyone else.

This would require a stronger intervention.

At the end of my rope at this point I STORM over.

“Listen I have asked you nicely twice already, YOU. ARE. IN. THE. WAY! Please step to the side, clear the way for other customers!” Affronted, flabbergasted, whatever you want to call it, they left the store. That was the end of it as I had to go back to work, but about 20 minutes later when it died down, I saw them through the window saying goodbyes in the car park. I reckon they must have been standing just outside the whole time by the trolleys, pretty much blocking one of 2 entrances to the vestibule before the main entrance! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Some people just don’t get it until you spell it out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A glitch in the matrix.

He should have tried this.

More like they think they’re the only ones.

Some people feel strongly about this.

Like being sent to the principal’s office for trying to listen to the class.

Some people just lack any spatial awareness.

They just happened to have a random encounter at the same place, at the same time.

