She And Her Partner Are Moving Into Their First House Together, But He’s Skipping Town The Next Day, And Everybody’s Upset

Partner going on holiday the day after moving into new house – am I being unreasonable? I (25F) and my partner (28M) are buying our first house together. We have been given a completion (move-in) date of the 19th of the month. The next day (20th), he is meant to be going on a family holiday for a week.

I’ve told him that I think it’s selfish to leave me in the new house alone a day after moving in, and I feel abandoned. There will be a lot of things to sort out like cleaning, unpacking, assembling furniture, arranging utilities, and dealing with essentials like a fridge freezer, blinds and WiFi. I feel like I will be overwhelmed and lonely and like we should be starting this exciting chapter together.

He says I’m being selfish for asking him not to go/delay going because this will be his first full week off work for nearly a year and it has been planned for a while (which I do of course understand). I was also invited on the holiday but I chose not to because I wanted to save money (due to buying a house). After I told him how I felt, he stormed off and left me alone.

I genuinely want to be fair and hear all sides. Is it unreasonable to expect him to delay or shorten his trip so we can get settled together? Or should I just accept that he’s going and handle the first week on my own?

