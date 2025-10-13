October 13, 2025 at 8:49 am

She Ended Up In A Hospital After She Drank Too Much Matcha. – ‘I had to get iron transfusions done.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about matcha

TikTok/@lynnshazeen

Your body is a temple, people!

So you better be careful what you eat and drink.

A woman named Lynn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she ended up in a hospital room for a pretty unusual reason.

woman talking about matcha

TikTok/@lynnshazeen

The video showed Lynn getting bloodwork done in a hospital.

The text overlay reads, “RIP to my matcha obsession era.”

woman holding a cup of coffee

TikTok/@lynnshazeen

In the caption, Lynn wrote, “Lesson learnt.”

Hmmmm…

woman holding a cup of coffee

TikTok/@lynnshazeen

Check out the video.

@lynnshazeen

Lesson learnt 🫠 #matcha #matchatok #anemic #lowiron #matchalover

♬ Originalton – vspseta

Lynn posted a follow-up video and told viewers what happened.

She said, “My iron levels basically dipped because of matcha. Because of that, I had to get iron transfusions done to get my iron levels up.”

Lynn added, “I should have known better,” she admitted.

Take a look at what else she had to say!

@lynnshazeen

Replying to @Domi There’s ways to go about It babes 🥺🫶🏾 #matcha #matchatok #anemic #lowiron #matchalover

♬ original sound – Sa

Now let’s see what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.18.08 AM She Ended Up In A Hospital After She Drank Too Much Matcha. I had to get iron transfusions done.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.18.15 AM She Ended Up In A Hospital After She Drank Too Much Matcha. I had to get iron transfusions done.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 8.18.31 AM She Ended Up In A Hospital After She Drank Too Much Matcha. I had to get iron transfusions done.

Be cautious of what you’re putting in your body, friends!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter