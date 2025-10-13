She Ended Up In A Hospital After She Drank Too Much Matcha. – ‘I had to get iron transfusions done.’

Your body is a temple, people!

So you better be careful what you eat and drink.

A woman named Lynn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she ended up in a hospital room for a pretty unusual reason.

The video showed Lynn getting bloodwork done in a hospital.

The text overlay reads, “RIP to my matcha obsession era.”

In the caption, Lynn wrote, “Lesson learnt.”

Hmmmm…

Check out the video.

Lynn posted a follow-up video and told viewers what happened.

She said, “My iron levels basically dipped because of matcha. Because of that, I had to get iron transfusions done to get my iron levels up.”

Lynn added, “I should have known better,” she admitted.

Take a look at what else she had to say!

Be cautious of what you’re putting in your body, friends!

