She Grew Up With A Father Who Shamed Her For Not Being Athletic, So When Her Boyfriend Ignored Her Limits On A Run, Old Wounds Came Rushing Back

AITAH For avoiding working out with my partner I come from a background of my father body shaming my mom almost my entire childhood. My dad would also throw shame to me and my sister for not being good at sports.

My partner likes sports and I like him because he is active, but we had a fight some months ago where he told me I don’t wanna run hard enough, so I like doing hard things. This did hurt me because of trauma, I guess.

And also because it IS hard to come back from work and work out. I really struggle with being consistent, but I do. I lost a lot of weight without anyone training me.

I did tell him that it hurt when he said that, and he stated, “It’s a hard truth.” I expressed it might be, but I already throw enough shame at myself for him to remind me.

So, I am currently working out, and sometimes I do go for a run. He wants to come with me, telling me, “Let’s run for X amount of miles,” and I don’t want to because I feel it creates extra pressure for me. AITA?

