She Took Back The Dress Her Sister Secretly Claimed As Her Own, But Now Her Family Says She’s Ungrateful And Mean

Family loyalty often comes with expectations that can feel one-sided.

What would you do if a relative took something of yours without asking, then acted like you were the problem for wanting it back? Would you let it go to keep peace in the family?

Or would you stand your ground and let them know just how upset you are?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact situation and lets everyone know how she feels.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for taking back the dress my sister stole from me? My older sister has bought a lot of things for me in the past and has given me some of her clothes as well. I’ve used her stuff too, but I asked before using it, and I always put it back. She lost her job, her car, and has financial issues now bc her husband is an addict. In May, I bought myself a dress for my grandmother’s funeral and only wore it once, and I left the dress in my mom’s closet. A few weeks ago, my mom called me saying that my sister took (although in my opinion, I call it stealing) the dress. I asked my mom not to tell me because she wanted it for herself. I was so mad that I went off on my mom. It’s not the first time my sisters have taken something of mine without asking, and the fact that my mom even allowed it riled me up further.

When she realized the belt was missing, it all went south.

I went to get the dress back and saw that the belt was missing. I asked her about it, and she claimed that the belt wasn’t there to begin with. BUT I KNOW for a fact that I left the belt on it. I came home, threw the dress on the bed, and told my mom, “Now the belt’s missing because you gave away my clothes behind my back. Thanks a lot, Mom.” Then I left. My mom says my sister feels touched by how I reacted bc she’s done and given so much for me in the past, and this is how I repay her. My mom also said that I should be more sympathetic towards my sister because she isn’t in a position to buy herself new clothes due to her financial situation. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s frustrated, but her reaction might have been too much.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

