She Tried To Help Her Fiancé Feel Better When They Both Had Colds, But His Behavior Only Served To Make Her Feel Worse

When you find your life partner, you choose to be with them not just for the happy, fuzzy times, but through the times that are not so nice too.

And a fundamental part of life with a partner, is being ill together.

It’s not glamorous, it’s not romantic, but in a strong relationship, it can be one of the most reassuring and bonding things of all.

When the woman in this story tried to help out her fiancé when he was sick though, her kind actions only served to drive them further apart.

Read on to find out how he made her question her kindness.

AITA for getting my fiancé throat lozenges and not cough sweets I am a 28-year-old woman, and I got a pretty bad cold about a week ago. My fiancé (31, male) started with symptoms a couple of days after, me so we’ve been feeling sorry for ourselves for a bit. I started feeling better a few days ago. My fiancé started with a pretty bad cough last night, it sounded dry and like it would be sore for his throat.

So she decided to try to help.

When I was at work today I went to the shops and got some Strepsils (throat lozenges) to help soothe his throat and help with his cough. I told him about them, and now he is getting mad at me now saying I’ve wasted money on something useless (£6 that I paid with my own money). He asked why would I get him throat sweets when he has a cough. He’s said “just don’t get anything if you aren’t capable of thinking and reading packets, and getting something for its intended purpose.”

Yikes! Let’s see how she reacted to his snappy words.

I think he’s being very unfair and over reacting to this. I saw he was suffering and thought I would try to help. I have no problem with him not wanting the Strepsils if he thinks this won’t help, but I think he is being ungrateful and mean about it. I’ve apologised for assuming he had a sore throat without checking, but he just keeps saying that I’ve ****** him off and asking why I can’t just think and read.

Uh-oh. This has left her feeling confused and insecure.

I appreciate this whole thing is so childish and it sounds so stupid written down. Am I wrong for not buying the right thing? AITA?

Okay, if there’s one person who’s in the wrong here, it’s her fiancé.

It’s one thing asking for a different product you think would help better, but his whole tirade is completely out of order.

He might be suffering, but it’s no excuse for verbal abuse like this.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that his behavior was abhorrent.

While others urged her to never go out of her way for him again.

Meanwhile, many Redditors encouraged her to reconsider the relationship altogether.

The way he spoke to her was absolutely not okay.

He was condescending, demeaning, and insulting – and all when she was trying to do something to make his life a little easier.

If this is anything other than a one-off, she ought to be considering whether she wants to be with someone so toxic.

No one should be spoken to like that.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.