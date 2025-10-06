She Was Enjoying Her Friend’s Party Until She Ended Up On The Floor, And Now Her Friend’s Demanding Payment For The Chair She Broke

Holding parties in your own home – whether that’s a dinner party, a house party, or a costume party – can be a whole lot of fun.

But it doesn’t come without risk, and with all those people having fun, it’s a generally-accepted rule that something is bound to get damaged.

That’s why most people put their most precious objects safely away before inviting a party into their home.

Unfortunately for the woman in this story, though, her friends didn’t play by that rule.

Read on to find out how she ended up getting scapegoated when their antique chair got broken.

AITA for refusing to reimburse my friend for a chair that broke under me? I (a 25-year-old woman) was at a friend’s house for a game night this past weekend, with a group of about six. Everyone brought food and drinks and we were having a good time, when about halfway through the night I got up to use the bathroom. When I came back, I saw that one of the girls had moved from a chair to the side to my space on the couch. This didn’t bug me as people shuffle around in groups, so whatever. The chair was an antique wooden chair that sat a bit lower to the ground with an added back/butt cushion. When I sat down it immediately broke, sending me to the ground with the seat under me and the arm frames falling to the side.

Uh-oh! Let’s see what happened next!

Everyone got quiet for a second before jumping up to help me. I wasn’t hurt, just very embarrassed. For context I’m a bigger girl, about 260 pounds at 5 foot 7 inches. My friend (female, 27) was very gracious and nice about it when it happened, accepting my apologies and telling me not to worry. Her boyfriend (male, 29) said that the chair was his grandmother’s, and it has fallen apart before and he was able to repair it. I was ushered back to the couch and game night continued.

But this wasn’t the end of the the matter.

Fast forward to the next morning, I received a text from my friend who let me know that the chair couldn’t be put back together, and that from her research it would cost about $250 to get a new one, but she’d let me know exactly how much when she found one. I was a bit taken aback, and responded confused, asking why I would be expected to pay for a faulty chair. She said that while yes, on occasion the frames would become unattached and cause it to fall apart, but that that’s not what happened this time. She sent me pictures of the broken chair, particularly a bent support and two other broken supports. She said that the chair broke under my weight and couldn’t be fixed, and since the chair was an antique from her boyfriend’s late grandmother, she wanted a new one for him.

Let’s see how this woman responded.

I responded that the chair was very old and had a history of collapsing. If they were concerned about preserving it, they should’ve not had it out for people to use, and $250+ for a chair I sat in for one second seems a bit ridiculous. At this point she seemingly got frustrated, and said that she loves me but that I’m her “biggest friend” and that it wouldn’t have happened to anyone else. She said: “It broke from your weight plopping down all at once, not because the frame was loose. I think it’s only fair you reimburse us for the chair since you’re responsible for breaking it.”

Yikes! Read on to see how she’s feeling now.

I’m still figuring out how to respond. I don’t want to pay her for something I don’t see as being completely my fault. I also think she’s using the scenario to shame me about my weight a bit, which I find frustrating. My friends’ opinions are mixed. A few are saying that I should just pay her and move on, even if it’s not exactly my fault. One thinks it is my fault and I should pay up, and a few more think she’s in the wrong for asking and I should continue to politely decline. AITA?

Maybe she is the biggest of her friend group, but that doesn’t mean that the faulty chair breaking again is her fault.

She’s right, if they were so precious about the chair, they shouldn’t have left it out to be used at the games night.

She only sat there because someone moved into her space – surely that person is as much to blame?

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the chair shouldn’t have been out in the first place.

While others were appalled at her friend’s manners.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the real culprit was the age of the chair.

Sure she was the last person to sit on the chair before it broke, but in reality this chair had been broken for a long time.

Furniture is going to reach a breaking point eventually, and it’s just unfortunate that she was the one to be there when it happened.

The blame is on the couple who knew it was faulty, but left it for their unsuspecting guests to use, causing a whole lot of anguish and embarrassment for this woman.

Shame on them.

