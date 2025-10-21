She’s A Teenage Aunt With A Niece Who Is Suddenly In Her Space, And She Really Wants Her Out Of Her Bed

Family housing rearrangements can be super stressful in a lot of ways.

You might, for instance, end up taking apart a bunk bed to avoid your niece.

Read on to make that make sense.

AITAH for removing the ladder on my bunkbed so my niece can’t get to me? My sister (f24) just moved back home with her husband and their daughter (5) and son (<1) My sister was able to convince my parents to make me (f15) share my bedroom with her daughter because she and her husband would already be sharing a bedroom with their baby. She also wanted us to switch bedrooms too because my bedroom is her old bedroom and a lot larger than the spare room (which was my old bedroom). My parents at least said no to that.

Still, space is at a premium.

We ended up having my bed replaced with bunk beds so it wouldn’t be too crowded. I sleep on the top bunk, and my niece started in the middle of the night climbing up into my bed to sleep with me because she was scared. I guess she gets scared a lot at night, but more here and will go sleep with her parents when she’s scared. She is also too scared to go down the hallway to her parents room because she has to go past the big dark widows in the hallway and past the staircase which is scary because its a dark hole. They tried putting in nightlights, but that made it worse.

Niece is sleeping better, but aunt is sleeping worse.

I usually sleep deeply so I don’t notice her get in, but I wake up sometime after she crawls in because it gets really hot and she’s kind of gross because she’s sticky with sweat and I just don’t like it. So I realized I don’t need the ladder to get to the top bunk and ended up using a screwdriver to remove the ladder from the bunkbeds so she can’t get to me. I guess she hadn’t been sleeping well since I removed the ladder because the school got involved about her being tired all the time and they got in trouble. My sister thinks I’m being petty and I can just suck it up and let her sleep with me if she’s scared. I still don’t want to though.

Let’s see what the comments say:

You could always reframe it…

But this clearly just isn’t working.

And at the end of the day, it’s not your kid.

Here’s hoping everyone can sleep well soon.

