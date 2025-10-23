She’s Being Asked To Give Up Her Mornings To Get To Her Niece To A New School, And Wonders If She’s Selfish If She Says No

As much as I’d love to believe society has come to a point where school bullying just isn’t that much of a thing anymore, we’re not there by a long shot.

Humans are humans, and those who aren’t taught how to deal with their own insecurities take it out on everybody else.

Which creates a ripple effect for all involved, like in this story.

AITAH for not changing my class schedule so I can get my niece to school in the mornings? My sister wants to send her daughter (f10) to a different school because of bullying. The only other school that is an option is quite a bit further away. They’ve run into a timing issue because neither of them can drive her to school because they have to be at work, but they also can’t drive her earlier because the school doesn’t allow kids on the property before 7:15. Since the school is so much further away she couldn’t take the school bus and there aren’t any other kids around where they live that go to that school so she can’t get a ride with someone else. So basically I’m their last resort.

But this would be a significant interruption to her life.

However, I have classes in the mornings. Now these aren’t college classes they are more like wellness classes that help me with my mental health because I have anxiety and depression. Right now I really don’t want to mess with a routine that is working for me, but I do technically have the option to take these classes in the evenings. However, I really am just not a night person and I feel like the morning classes help me feel better and more productive for the rest of the day. Which helps a lot because I work form home on my own schedule. I don’t think the evening classes would do as much for me because by then I would only have a couple hours before I go to sleep and I’m not much a night person in the first place.

So, what takes priority?

My sister is less than sympathetic because she doesn’t think I need these classes at all because I don’t have kids and my work is easy compared to hers. So in her mind I don’t have reason to have anxiety or depression while her daughter obviously does and I technically have the ability to help her with that.

As someone who’s had decades of mental health struggles, I’ve tried explaining to my brain it doesn’t have a reason to feel this way.

Hasn’t worked.

I should probably also add that taking my niece to school also makes me feel iffy because of how crowded and noisy it will be an I worry that it will make me on edge for the rest of the day.

People responded in the comments:

Remember, “no” is a full sentence.

Something’s gotta give – that doesn’t mean it has to be you.

These are arguments there’s just no point miring yourself in.

Here’s hoping the best for that kiddo.

