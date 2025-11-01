Shopper Was Returning Carts At The Grocery Store When A Stranger Mistook Him For An Employee And Scolded Him For Wearing Headphones, So He Gave Him A Blunt Response He Won’t Forget

Some people really can’t help but assume authority where they have none.

So, what would you do if you were just returning a couple of carts after helping someone, only for a random guy to tap you on the shoulder and scold you for wearing headphones “at work?”

Would you bother explaining? Or would you quickly tell him exactly what he can do?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this situation and decides he’s not in the mood to play.

Here’s what happened next.

No clever title, this one is short and simple. I’m a simple man, so please don’t expect this to be well-written or entertaining, but when it happened, I thought of this sub. I tend to wear headphones and listen to music when I go out because if I want to talk to someone, I’ll be the one making that choice. Anyway, I’d helped a lady out in the supermarket (for those in the UK, it was ASDA) car park yesterday, and as a result, I had two trolleys to push back to the place where trolleys live. Does that place have a name? I don’t know.

This guy should’ve minded his own business.

So I was pushing the two trolleys back to their home when someone tapped me on the shoulder. I turned around, and as I couldn’t hear what the bloke was saying, I took one of the headphones out of my left ear. Random man: You shouldn’t be wearing headphones when you’re at work. Me: **** off. As I said earlier, I’m a simple man.

Well, that was one way to tell him off.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what he did.

That’s the perfect name for it.

Maybe it was the same guy!

This person wants to know why you shouldn’t wear headphones at work.

Probably not… people today are too busy to think.

He definitely deserved that! Next time, he should mind his business and let management handle their own employees.

