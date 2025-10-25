Sister Is Uncertain About Being Able To Care For Her Brother Who Has Down Syndrome Forever, And She Feels Guilty For Wanting Her Own Future

Family responsibilities can shape a person’s entire life.

Imagine having a sibling who has a disability. Would you be willing to step up and be their caregiver for your entire life, or would you want to life your own life and not help your sibling?

This woman has a brother with Down syndrome.

She grew up being expected to take care of him in the future.

She loves her brother deeply, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be his caregiver. She’s feeling pretty conflicted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I told my parents I don’t want to take care of my sibling my whole life? I live in the US. Honestly, I wouldn’t have a choice anyways, but my brother has Down Syndrome. Ever since he was born, it was basically expected that I would take care of him forever. I love him. I really do.

This woman is not sure if she can take care of her brother in the future.

But I’m not sure if I’ll be stable enough to take care of him. Or if I’ll be able to take care of myself, as well. And I just wonder how that would affect my relationships in the future. Although I doubt I’ll be interested in dating.

She feels guilty that she’s complaining, while others are unconditionally taking care of people with disabilities.

I feel guilty whenever I see videos of people with their disabled siblings and taking care of them without complaints while here I’m complaining. But my perspective on this will likely change in the future.

Is it wrong for her to feel the way she feels?

Even the most loving caregivers need space to plan their own lives.

