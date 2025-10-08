Sister Kept Calling Herself “The Chosen One” Because Their Dad Adopted Her, But When Her Sibling Finally Snapped Back, The Whole Family Turned Against Them

Pexels/Reddit
Family jokes can get old, especially when they stop feeling funny to everyone involved.
So what would you do if your sibling constantly brought up the same line about being “the chosen one,” rubbing in her adoption story like a badge of honor, until one night you’d finally had enough?
Would you bite your tongue to protect her feelings?
Or would you say the one thing you knew would cut deepest, even if it risked crossing a line?
In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and decides not to hold back.
Here’s what she did.
AITA for telling my sister she wasn’t always the chosen one?
Before my brothers and I were born, my mom had a child with an old boyfriend, “Penny.”
Her boyfriend/Penny’s bio dad didn’t stick around.
My mom then met my dad when Penny was 3, and they got married. My dad adopted Penny.
My mom then went on to have me and my brothers with our dad.
Once again, it came up while they were all out to dinner.
Growing up, Penny was always the apple of my dad’s eye. He gave us all attention, but he always went out of his way to make it equal.
Around the time she entered her teens, Penny would make the joke “Dad was stuck with you guys, but he chose me,” or refer to herself as “the chosen one.”
My brothers and parents always thought it was hilarious. I thought it was obnoxious.
If our brothers and I were ever discussing what traits we got/didn’t get from Dad, Penny would break in with, “I didn’t get anything from him except his last name, because I’m the chosen one.”
Now, we’re all adults, and Penny still throws that out occasionally. Recently, it came up when my siblings and I were out with our partners for drinks.
One of my brothers has a newish girlfriend, so she wasn’t aware of Penny’s story. Penny was telling it, shoving in that she’s the “chosen one.”
Now, everyone is upset with her.
I admit I was a little drunk, and I said, “Chosen by our dad, but you weren’t chosen by your first dad, huh?” Penny got a hurt look on her face.
My brothers told me that it was uncalled for. Even the new girlfriend was looking at me like I was a ******. I said this story is just getting old.
We’ve all heard it. And it’s a little ridiculous. My boyfriend ended up calling us an Uber and getting me out of there.
Well, of course, word got back to our parents, and they’re mad at me, saying I was rude. I said Penny was just being obnoxious.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it may be time for Penny to let it go.
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.
This person thinks their parents should’ve addressed this years ago.
Here’s someone who sees both sides.
According to this comment, she was not in the wrong.
As this comment points out, if you can dish it, you have to be able to take it.
Penny brought it on herself. Sure, it probably makes her feel good being the only one who’s adopted, but she should consider her siblings’ feelings.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sister Kept Calling Herself “The Chosen One” Because Their Dad Adopted Her, But When Her Sibling Finally Snapped Back, The Whole Family Turned Against Them
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Family jokes can get old, especially when they stop feeling funny to everyone involved.
So what would you do if your sibling constantly brought up the same line about being “the chosen one,” rubbing in her adoption story like a badge of honor, until one night you’d finally had enough?
Would you bite your tongue to protect her feelings?
Or would you say the one thing you knew would cut deepest, even if it risked crossing a line?
In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and decides not to hold back.
Here’s what she did.
Once again, it came up while they were all out to dinner.
Now, everyone is upset with her.
Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it may be time for Penny to let it go.
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.
This person thinks their parents should’ve addressed this years ago.
Here’s someone who sees both sides.
According to this comment, she was not in the wrong.
As this comment points out, if you can dish it, you have to be able to take it.
Penny brought it on herself. Sure, it probably makes her feel good being the only one who’s adopted, but she should consider her siblings’ feelings.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · adopted sibiling, aita, bad joke, family drama, hurtful comment, insecure woman, picture, reddit, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.