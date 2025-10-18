Sister Mocks Her Sibling’s Cooking Every Holiday, So She’s Denied The Family Recipe Everyone Wants

Imagine being criticized every time you bring a meal to a family dinner.

In this story, every holiday meal turns into a comedy roast at one sister’s expense, with her dishes always the punchline.

This year, the critic suddenly asked for her sibling’s famous casserole recipe—claiming her coworkers had specifically requested it.

Should she give her sister the recipe or keep it to herself? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to give my sister the “family recipe” because she always criticizes my cooking? Every holiday, my sister roasts me for how my dishes turn out. This year, she asked for my famous casserole recipe because her coworkers “requested it.”

But she didn’t think it was a good idea.

I refused, because I know she’ll just take credit while still belittling me. Now she’s telling everyone I’m selfish..

Am I a jerk?

Now the family is split on whether protecting the recipe was justified or just plain petty—and Reddit is serving up its verdict.

This person has some petty jokes.

This person makes a good point.

This person says OP is completely fair in her decision.

She wanted the secret ingredient, but all she got was a taste of her own medicine.

