Son Asked His Mom To Limit Her Gifts For His Twin Sons, But She Didn’t Take It Well And Accused Him Of Ruining Their Christmas

Parenting involves setting boundaries with other family members.

This man noticed how his mother kept giving toys, clothes, and gifts to his twin boys.

To limit this, he tried to come up with a “wishlist” that he sent to her.

But his mother ignored the list and continued to spoil her grandsons.

So he and his wife tried to enforce their role as parents, which resulted in a heated conflict.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my mom to limit the things she buys for my kids? My wife and I have twin boys just over two. My mom (grandma) will not stop sending things for the kids. Toys, clothes, you name it. Sometimes, she asks, but most of the time, she doesn’t.

This man felt like he couldn’t buy his sons anything anymore.

We don’t have a huge house. We have to take a lot of time to rotate all the toys in and out of the garage because they have so many now. It has gotten to the point where we feel as though we can’t buy our own kids anything. Because they’re already getting so much from grandma.

He made a wishlist and sent it to his mom, saying she could only purchase the items in the list.

So we made a wishlist for the boys on Amazon and sent it to her. We asked to only purchase things from the list. She claims she never saw it and proceeded to say she will get them whatever she wants whenever she wants. Because “that’s what grandmas do.”

His mother didn’t take it very well, so she stopped talking to them.

This escalated to us basically telling her that we are their parents and we need to be in charge of their toys and clothes, etc. Not that we don’t appreciate any of it. It’s just gotten out of hand. Then, grandma stormed off, saying we’ll have a nazi Christmas on those terms. She is now refusing to speak to us.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user offers a suggestion.

Here’s a similar idea.

A grandmother speaks up.

This person thinks donating their stuff is the answer.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

Your love for your grandchildren isn’t always defined by gifts and toys.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.