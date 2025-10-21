Store Employee Assured Her New Coworker That Not All Customers Are Terrible, But They Both Endured Unreasonable Demands All Day

Working retail often means dealing with difficult customers and unfair demands.

Imagine seeing your new coworker dealing with a difficult customer.

Would you offer to help, or would you figure it’s par for the course?

In this story, a store employee was trying to guide a new coworker through a stressful shift; however, rude and impatient customers kept showing up.

Both of them had to face and endure the entitlement and unreasonable.

We’re not a bank and we’re not a charity! Yesterday, after a long morning, people were whining to us because our 3-day sale was over. Breaking news: Sales don’t last forever! A non-paying customer almost made the new girl cry. I was ringing up a customer, and the new girl (a seasonal on her second shift) was on the register right next to me.

This woman saw how a customer was rude to her new coworker.

This lady comes running in, cuts in front of other customers, and demands change for a dollar. My new coworker is trying to explain that there is literally no way to open up the cash drawers without a manager’s code. Our manager is on the other side of the store. The lady cuts her off, saying, “Oh right, right! You can but you won’t!” My coworker tries to explain again. The lady cuts her off again by calling her a liar and storms out.

She patted her on the back, assuring her that not all customers are rude.

The new girl is clearly flustered and looks emotional. So I kind of awkwardly pat her on the back and tell her that not everyone is terrible. And then, of course, I get proven wrong.

But another two customers snapped at her for not giving them free bags.

Within the next hour, two different people snap at me for not giving them free bags. Bags are free with purchase. They’re nice quality bags and we’re constantly running out during the holiday season. Obviously, we don’t just give them away to randoms that wander into the store.

She’s shocked how people can be so rude and entitled.

The cherry on top is that I’ve even had people be rude to me even after I validated their parking without them even buying anything! We’re a store. We are not at all required to give you free goods or services, so when we do, at least be nice!

Kindness toward workers costs nothing but makes a huge difference.

