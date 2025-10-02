Store Ran Out Of Plastic Bags For Customers’ Purchases, So A Man Used An Empty Garbage Bag Instead

Customer reactions can sometimes be unpredictable.

This woman was working at a hunting and fishing store in Canada.

In the summer, they ran out of shopping bags to use for customers’ purchases.

A customer bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of fishing items and got upset because he didn’t receive a bag.

Many months later, the customer came back and seemed to vividly recall the incident.

Plastic Ban I work at a hunting and fishing store in Canada. And we’ve been using up our plastic bags before we move to paper. Because of this, there are times where I don’t have any bags to give customers. In the summer, this proved to be a big issue.

This woman told her customer who made a big purchase that they didn’t have any bags.

We sell a ton of tiny fishing weights, jigs, and other small things. So, as inconvenient as it is, there were times we had no bags to give to customers even if they bought a lot of stuff. One day I was on till, an older man came through with a lot of fishing items. He spent a couple hundred dollars. He asked for a bag, and I explained that we didn’t have any.

The customer was so upset, he ended up using a garbage bag for his fishing items.

This man got so upset that he started yelling at me. He ended up taking a garbage bag from an empty garbage bin at a nearby till. Many months later, this man came back and must’ve not remembered me. He ended up proudly retelling this story to me as I rang him through.

Big, frustrating moments may turn into just another funny story later.

