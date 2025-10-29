Struggling Mom Offers Some Amazing Tips And Tricks To Help You Save Money And Survive This Economy

Inflation is high, income is low, and things just keep getting worse, so what are you supposed to do?

This TikToker is struggling through the same thing, and she wanted to share some of her best tips and tricks to survive while poor.

The video starts with her saying, “Alright, so I make $15 per hour, I have one son, and I do not get child support. I’m going to tell you guys some of the ways that I’m saving money because I get people constantly asking me, ‘How are you making it? How are you making it?’ I’m going to be honest, #1 is credit card debit. It’s not avoidable.”

Yikes, that is a terrible idea to start with.

She goes on, “Number one, I do not get my hair and nails done. You can tell. But it’s just not in the budget, it’s not a priority. Number two. No internet, I know, that’s a tough one. Subscriptions? Haven’t seen her.”

Now these are great options for saving money. Giving up these little luxuries can save you hundreds.

Then she says, “Number three. Food pantries. I make too much to qualify for assistance by $1.06, so I go to food pantries, and then when I grocery shop, I go to Aldi or Walmart.”

Absolutely nothing wrong with that, she is making some good choices here.

She works in a number of other great tips, and then ends the video by saying, “You have to sacrifice to make it. Even if you go to school for something, even if you have a trade.”

For the most part, these are good tips to help scrape by.

Of course, long-term, people should be looking for ways to boost their income, but that is easier said than done.

Check out the full video to get all of her tips.

The people in the comments love her tips.

This single mom has a great idea.



Yes! She is clearly a great mom.

Another good tip! Door Dashing is such a waste of money.

Cutting spending is hard, but necessary.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.