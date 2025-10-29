Student Wore Red While Shopping At Target, So Another Customer Assumed That Meant That Were An Employee

Working in retail can be an extremely grueling job…and apparently not working in retail can be too?

What would you do if a customer mistook you for an employee of the establishment you were frequenting, then doubled down?

One guy shared a particularly funny story exact situation.

Here’s what went down.

Don’t wear red at target.

So I was coming back from school yesterday afternoon and decided I would stop in my local target to look at some items.

(My birthday is upcoming and my family has been asking for ideas).

I wore a red shirt that day, you know, because red is a color people wear.

Uh, I don’t work here lady.

Anyway, I was browsing the gaming keyboards when a middle aged woman asked me to check the stock of Nintendo Switches.

I politely inform her I don’t work at Target, to which she says “Then why are you wearing red?”

Correlation versus causation and all that.

I was trying to think of a witty reply, but sometimes the most obvious is the most witty.

So I said: “Because red is a color people wear?”

She just walked away.

He went from wearing red to seeing red pretty quickly.

