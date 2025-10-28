Supermarket Worker Notices A Child Playing On A Bulldozer By The Store, But The Child’s Mom Refuses To Make Him Come Down

Good parenting is a skill and, unfortunately, many moms and dads haven’t learned it.

What would you do if you saw a child playing on a bulldozer in a construction site?

Would you think that was perfectly fine, or would you insist that the child needs to leave right away?

“No that is not toy and no he can’t play on it” I work as a grocery stock clerk at a large grocery chain. As of recent we are being remodeled to the small sum of $3.4 Million USD. We have large areas of our store fenced off with large construction gates.

Behind one such gate we had a bulldozer. A baby but still strong enough to rip through concrete.

As I was walking through the aisles, I notice one of the large gates has been moved. So I go to fix it I notice a small boy jumping up and down on our baby bulldozer! I rush over and tell him to get down, and all of a sudden I hear “Stay away from my child!” (I should have known a kid couldn’t have moved those barriers.)

Out comes a belligerent mother from behind a pallet of floor tiles. “What are you doing with my child?!” she barks. “Who are you?!?!” “I am an employee here,” I reply. “And you two can’t be here.” (I guess my name tag and bright red company logo on my shirt didn’t give it away.)

She says, “He’s just playing around. He’s fine.” “Neither of you are allowed back here,” I declare. “You have to leave.” Then she said, “He can play on it if he wants too. It’s just a toy. I want to see your manager right now!” “No that is not a toy and he can’t play on it. I’ll get a manager right now.” Since I’m currently the highest ranking member of my department, I borrow the manager from the registers. A good friend of mine that takes no nonsense.

So manager “Fred” walks back and immediately says, “Ma’am, you and your son are not allowed to be back here you have to leave.” BM then starts off on him practically screaming, “I come here all the time and have been a loyal customer for 20 years! Neither of you two can tell me what to do!” “Ma’am either leave this area now,” Fred said sternly, “Or I am calling the police and will have your arrested for trespassing.” Even that didn’t work. “You can’t do that! I’m a customer!” she added.

“This area is not part of the store right now,” Fred informs her, “So you are trespassing. Please leave now or I will call the police.” With the threat of the Fuzz (the police), she knew she’d been beat and grabbed her kid that had been cowering behind her for awhile. Then she stormed out of the store ranting about how we’d wronged here and she was going to complain to corporate. But hey maybe me and Fred are bad guys trying to stop her kid from playing on a bulldozer. Thank god the construction crew took the keys.

That’s crazy that a mom would think it was fine to let her kid play in a construction zone.

