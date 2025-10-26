Supervisor Discovered That A Veteran Cashier Was Breaking Store Policies On Coupon Use, So She Acted Quickly And Informed Management

Workplace policies exist to keep operations fair and consistent for everyone.

This woman was working as a supervisor in a grocery store.

She discovered that a long-time cashier used expired and excessive coupons on several transactions.

She got annoyed, but she took action quickly and alerted management about the situation.

You Work Here! You Should Know Better!! I work for a well-known supermarket/grocery store in the southeast in a big college town as a (this will take a bit). Front End Supervisor, Front End Bookkeeper, Self-Checkout Attendant, and the Front End Service Desk. Recently, my manager (the Front End Manager) has been having meetings with all the cashiers and supervisors to discuss various things. Such as our company’s and our store’s coupon policy.

It’s the usual stuff. No more than five like coupons per transaction. But we also have to abide by what’s written on the coupons themselves at the same time. Okay, these meetings happened in the past week or two.

Today, I was working from 2 to 10 pm as a Supervisor. Right as I got there, my co-worker (C) comes to me with a stack of coupons. I asked her what was up. C: Hey, [name redacted] wanted us to look into these. A cashier (that has been with this company for 35+ years) went through his line and used these coupons. She claims [Head Store Manager] “approved” her to use these today.

She noticed that 7 coupons had expired, and there were 10 coupons of the same kind.

He just wants us to make sure he won’t get in trouble. I take a look at the coupons and notice two things. There were seven like coupons that all expired on 3/27/2017 for $1.50 each (that’s $10.50 that the store basically lost). Today was 4/2/2017. And 2, there were ten of the exact same coupons.

I get a bit annoyed because she’s been here for, like I said, 35+ years. She just had a meeting with our manager about this crap. So, I grab the keys to our accounting room and go in there and pull the transactions she did this to him on. She split the order in two, so she could use the 10 coupons that were exactly the same; 5 on each order.

I print them off and take the transactions and the coupons upstairs. And inform the manager on duty about it. He gets annoyed as well and says he’ll look into it. Especially since [Head Store Manager] has been on vacation the past two weeks.

Some employees can’t follow simple rules. Geez!