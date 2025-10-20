Teen On A Tight Budget Joins Friends For Dinner, But He Leaves Early When The Group Orders Expensive Food He Can’t Afford

What would you do if you were on a tight budget, but your friends wanted to go to an expensive restaurant? Would you go to be social, or would you prioritize your budget?

A 17-year-old student went out with friends, expecting a casual meal within his budget.

Instead, the group splurged on pricey entrées and rounds of drinks, pushing the bill far beyond what he could reasonably cover.

Not wanting to blow his budget, he excused himself and left early…

Now, his friends are mad. Keep reading to find out why.

AITA for leaving a group dinner early because I couldn’t afford the expensive menu? So I (17M) went out to dinner with a group of friends. I’m on a tight budget as a student, so I was sticking to cheaper options, but everyone else kept ordering the most expensive items, splitting drinks, and generally treating it like no big deal.

It was getting expensive.

After the bill came, I realized I’d have to stretch my budget way beyond what I was comfortable with if I stayed longer or joined the post-dinner activities. I left early, politely explaining I had to stick to my budget.

Oh boy.

Some friends were upset, saying I ruined the vibe or was being “antisocial.” I honestly felt I was just being responsible with my money. AITA for leaving early?

Sometimes protecting your wallet matters more than protecting the vibe.

