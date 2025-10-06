Teen Posted A “Free To Good Home” Ad For Herself After Overhearing Her Parents Argue About Who Had To Take Custody, But When Family Members Found Out, Her Parents Grounded Her
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Sometimes a joke is just a cover-up for something that hurts way too much.
So, what would you do if you overheard your parents arguing about who had to take you after a divorce, not who wanted to? Would you just put it out of your mind? Or would you find a way to let everyone know exactly how you feel?
In the following story, a teen girl finds herself in this same situation and can’t help but feel hurt over their comments.
Here’s what she did.
AITA for putting up a “free to a good home” ad for myself on my social media?
I’m 15F. My parents told me they were divorcing a month ago.
It sucks, but things have been really weird around the house for a long time, so it’s kind of a relief that it was just a divorce.
They obviously hate each other and are trying not to let me know it but like, they’re not doing a good job.
Anyway, I try to stay in my room as much as possible now because there’s just this weird vibe, and they act annoyed whenever I’m around. I found out why last week.
I went downstairs to get a snack, and I heard them arguing about who was going to get custody of me, but also who had to take me. Neither one of them wanted custody.
Unfortunately, she overheard her parents talking about her.
I turned around and went back to my room because I didn’t want to hear the rest of the argument, and also because that really hurt, and I didn’t want to cry in the hallway.
I couldn’t stop thinking about it, and I kept thinking about how they both have basically ignored me or seemed annoyed with me for the last few months, and how they must really hate me to be mad at each other over who has to take me after the divorce.
Friday, I was really upset about it, so I got on my social media and wrote an ad for myself, kind of like “Teenage girl, free to a good home. We’re divorcing and need to rehome our teenager, as neither of us wants her anymore. She doesn’t eat much and does laundry.”
Now, her parents are mad, and others are worried.
I was trying to make it funny so maybe it wouldn’t suck as much.
It caused a small ********* because it got back to other family members and some of my friends’ parents, who were worried about me and called to find out what was going on and whether I was okay.
My parents grounded me and told me that I upset everyone for no reason and that I should know better than to post things like that. They said, of course, they love me; things are tough right now. But I heard what they said.
AITA?
Wow! This poor child!
Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.
This person offers some encouragement.
For this reader, the parents are shameless and lack pride.
Here’s an excellent point.
This reader can’t imagine what they would do in this situation.
Her parents need to get a grip. They should be more careful about what they say and where they say it. Sheesh.
