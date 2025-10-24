Teenage Boy Finds Out That His Dad Has A Secret Family, But He Doesn’t Really Want To Meet His Half Brother

Imagine growing up as an only child with your mom and dad, but in your teen years, your perfect family falls apart when you find out your dad actually had two families, your family and another wife and kids.

Would you want to meet this other family, or would you want nothing to do with them?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he isn’t sure if he should agree to meet his half brother in person or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to meet my older half sibling I’ve never met before So it turned out my father had a whole secret family- that being me(17M) and my mom. She passes away about 3 years ago from a tumor they didn’t catch in time so at least she doesn’t have to see this disaster. As far as I can remember, my father was always travelling for work or business. He’d leave for about a week or two every month but when he was around, he was the best dad ever. Like playing video games, taking me out, buying my mom flowers and gifts.

It was hard when his mom died.

He made enough that she didn’t need to work so her and I were pretty close but I still loved him so much. Things got hard after she died, and he cut back on his trips but he couldn’t replace what she took. It took a while and it’s still pretty hard but I’m doing better by now.

This would be quite shocking.

That was until about a week I got a random message on Instagram, saying he knew my dad. Sent a few pictures of him, my dad and another woman I know realise is my dad’s actual wife. He looks just like our dad with darker hair, that’s the messed up part. Even offered to do a DNA test to prove it. I tried so hard to give my dad the benefit of the doubt and I straight up asked him if it was true or not. And turns out it was.

His dad told him everything.

That he was married but that he actually loved only my mom. That he never told either, but his older son must have found out and messaged me right away. He was so apologetic and sorry and I wanted to hit him so hard. Still can’t describe what I was feeling in that moment when he came clean and was explaining himself. I did lose it and screamed at him to leave and go back to his actual family. Even threw and broke some stuff.

Being furious about this is quite understandable.

He’s been gone for the past 3 days and keeps messages, apologising and begging to talk but I just can’t. How can I look at the man that raised me and think about how he’s been lying to me my whole life, how he kept so many secrets for nearly 2 decades now. I have no freaking clue what I’m going to do about him, but the guy who messaged me, who I guess is also my half brother keeps asking to meet up. He says he and his mom didn’t know about any of this either and that they’re also furious with him. That makes sense to me but I don’t know if I want to meet the guy who also called my father ‘dad’ without anyone knowing.

He’s not sure if he should meet his half brother or not.

They live in another city but it’s about a 5 hour drive. He said he’s willing to meet at a midway point or to even come to my area so we can meet. He seems nice and everything considering the circumstances, but I just don’t know. I get this is a horrible time for him too, but I don’t know if I could stand to be in the same room as him. It’s all so confusing and I just wish my mom were here, but at the same time I’m glad she’s not so she doesn’t have to know what a lying, adulterous jerk my father is. So I’m just asking if I’d be a jerk if I straight out refused to meet him even though he’s not done anything wrong and he could also use the closure himself?

This kid is only 17. What a horrible situation to be in! I hope he has grandparents or someone he can stay with, maybe on his mom’s side.

It’s crazy that the dad had two families all this time and everyone just now found out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers a suggestion.

He really should take time to process this.

This person asks some good questions.

Yes, what about his dad’s extended family?

Talking to a therapist first might help.

He doesn’t need to rush into anything.

