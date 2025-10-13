Teenage Boy Wants Both Of His Parents To Come To His Events, But Since They’re Divorced, They Refuse To Be In The Same Room Together

Imagine getting divorced and remarried.

If you had a child from your first marriage, would you be willing to go to events, recitals and competitions that child was in if your ex was going to be there too, or would you make your child choose which parent they wanted to attend?

In this story, one teenage boy has divorced parents who have always made him choose which parent he wants to attend his events.

He hates this and wishes they would both attend.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting my parents to show up together and not one parent and stepparent when I was asked for honesty? My parents are divorced and I’m (16m) the only child from their marriage. I was 4 when they divorced. I was 7 when mom remarried and 8 when dad remarried. Once they started dating other people my parents stopped attending the same events. If I had a school play they took turns showing up. This was encouraged by my stepparents who didn’t like the idea of my parents in the same room. No matter what I had going on they would take it in turns to show their faces at it. I could win a huge award for something and it would be mom and stepdad or dada and stepmom. Even if everyone sat apart both being there wasn’t allowed.

He really wants both of his parents there.

I always hated it and for me it felt worse when my half siblings got both of their parents at events. I know the difference is my parents are married to my half siblings other parents but it still sucks to be the person who has to choose. And there are times I will be asked if I want mom or dad there more. I’ve always wished they could go to the same thing, sit on opposite sides of the room and make me run between them. That still sounds better than missing one parent.

There’s another competition coming up.

I used to play piano (parents forced it) so I had a lot of big recitals that I’d have loved to see both attend. Piano wasn’t even for me, it was for them, so it stung to have just one parent there. Right now me and three other kids are being put forward to represent our school at a competition. It’s being hosted locally and my parents have already asked me to be honest about who I want there. They said they need to plan ahead to give me what I want.

He was honest.

I told them I want both of them to show up instead of just one of them. They said I’d still have two people. And I said I wouldn’t have my two parents though and they wanted me to be honest so I’m being honest. I want mom AND dad. My stepparents are really unhappy with my honest answer and my parents are being awkward about it. AITA?

They wanted him to be honest, and he was honest. I feel bad for him that he has never had both of his parents at his events.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The parents aren’t making their son a priority, and that’s not okay.

This person calls the parents “petty and weird.”

He’s not being unreasonable.

What are the stepparents afraid of?

His parents shouldn’t have told him to be honest if they didn’t mean it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.